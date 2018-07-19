Danica Patrick Roasts LeBron James, J.R. Smith In 2018 ESPYs Monologue

Danica Patrick’s racing career is over, but don’t count out her possible meteoric rise as a stand-up comic.

OK, that might be taking it a bit too far.

Patrick hosted the 2018 ESPY Awards and she took no prisoners during her opening monologue. The auto racing star opened with shots at Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the United States men’s national soccer team.

Then, after jabbing Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons for “becoming a Kardashian” due to his relationship with Kendall Jenner, Patrick turned her focus to Los Angeles’ newest star — LeBron James.

James joined the Lakers this offseason and Patrick used the occasion to take a shot at the 33-year-old’s receding hairline (which fell flat), but then she roasted his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith for the unforgettable blunder during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

"When LeBron hosted, he made fun of me too. I'd say we're even. JR Smith would say, 'We're up by one!'" #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/lR8IWaAMy0 — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

Hey, 1-for-2 isn’t bad.

You can watch her full monologue in the video below:

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images