Danny Woodhead Trolls Warriors Over DeMarcus Cousins Signing

by on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 8:59PM
Former New England Patriots Running Back Danny Woodhead

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s no secret the Golden State Warriors are in good shape heading into the 2018-19 NBA season.

And they added some reinforcement to their already all star-heavy roster with the addition of DeMarcus Cousins after the team reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the 27-year-old Monday night.

So, who will Golden State sign next? If you ask former New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead, he has your answer:

Not a bad list.

However, with Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr being outspoken and Pats coach Bill Belichick being anything but, there may be some clashing over how the two handle postgame pressers.

