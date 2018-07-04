Danny Woodhead Trolls Warriors Over DeMarcus Cousins Signing

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s no secret the Golden State Warriors are in good shape heading into the 2018-19 NBA season.

And they added some reinforcement to their already all star-heavy roster with the addition of DeMarcus Cousins after the team reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the 27-year-old Monday night.

So, who will Golden State sign next? If you ask former New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead, he has your answer:

Sources: Sidney Crosby, Roger Federer, Mike Trout, and Dustin Johnson are all expected to sign with the warriors. Bill Belichick also expected to be one of Kerr’s assistants. — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) July 3, 2018

Not a bad list.

However, with Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr being outspoken and Pats coach Bill Belichick being anything but, there may be some clashing over how the two handle postgame pressers.