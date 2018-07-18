Darrelle Revis Announces Retirement From NFL: ‘Long Live Revis Island’

Darrelle Revis is calling it a career.

Revis, one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in which he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and four First-Team All-Pro honors.

The 33-year-old released the following statement via Twitter:

Revis, the 14th overall pick in 2007, spent eight seasons with the New York Jets — his first six seasons in the NFL and then two more seasons later in his career. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, appearing in six games, including the playoffs, but was released back in February.

Revis also made one-year stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots during his successful career. He won a Super Bowl title in his lone season with the Patriots in 2014, after which he returned to the Jets on a lucrative contract.

The term “shutdown corner” is nearly obsolete in today’s NFL, but Revis was exactly that for most of his time in the league. The phrase “Revis Island” frequently was used to describe his ability to negate opposing teams’ No. 1 wide receivers, something he did on a near-weekly basis.

Next stop: Canton.

