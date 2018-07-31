Dave Dombrowski Explains Why Red Sox Made Trade For Ian Kinsler

Monday night was an eventful one for the Boston Red Sox.

Mere minutes after the Red Sox walked off with a 13-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park, Boston acquired veteran infielder Ian Kinsler in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

Speaking with the media after the deal went down, Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski explained why the trade was made while also breaking down the kind of impact Kinsler can have on the team.

