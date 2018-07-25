Dave Dombrowski, Red Sox Excited About Addition Of Nathan Eovaldi

The Boston Red Sox didn’t make a blockbuster move Wednesday, but they addressed a big need by acquiring right-hander Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for left-hander Jalen Beeks.

Eovaldi, who underwent his second Tommy John surgery in August of 2016, has posted a 3-4 record with a 4.26 ERA in 10 starts for the Rays this season. He will slide into the Red Sox rotation and start Sunday against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski discussed the trade prior to Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, noting the Sox have been watching Eovaldi for some time and there’s a lot to like about the 28-year-old.

