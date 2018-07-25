Dave Dombrowski Reveals How Red Sox’s Pursuit Of Zach Britton Trade Ended

Photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images

Zach Britton was a hot commodity on the Major League Baseball trade market, but the New York Yankees eventually swung a deal Tuesday to acquire the Baltimore Orioles closer for three prospects.

While Britton soon will be wearing pinstripes, there’s an alternate universe where the hard-throwing left-hander is playing on the other side of baseball’s most historic rivalry.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have been searching for reinforcements for the pitching staff, and they acquired right-hander Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for Jalen Beeks. Boston had been linked to Britton before the Yankees pulled the trigger, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski noted Wednesday that the Sox had the power to obtain Britton but instead chose to trade for Eovaldi, per Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald.

Britton will slot into a Yankees bullpen that already ranks first in the American League. He will help David Roberton and Dellin Betances set up in front of closer Aroldis Chapman.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, will have Eovaldi make his first start Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. His arrival in the rotation will send left-hander Brian Johnson to the bullpen, but Eovaldi could transition to the pen later in the season if Boston’s rotation gets fully healthy.