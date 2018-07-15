David Ortiz Praises 2018 Red Sox, Says Players Can Learn From Mookie Betts

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox are playing some of their best baseball.

The team enters the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star break with a 68-30 record after Sunday’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays. And one person who is paying close attention to the Sox this year is former designated hitter David Ortiz.

The 42-year-old is back on the ball field in Washington D.C. as manager of the World Team in the Future’s Game, and he shared just how delighted he was about this year’s Red Sox team.

“It’s like watching a movie and you know how it’s gonna end,” Ortiz said, via WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “The guys are doing great. I’m so happy for everything that is going on in the organization.”

He certainly has a lot to be happy about. Boston owns the league’s best record, have crushed nine grand slams and have three starting pitchers with at least 10 wins.

“I’ve gotta tell you, my boys … they ain’t playing, bro,” Ortiz continued. “These guys’ offense is ridiculous. We’ve had years where we’ve had that type of offense, but it’s like we’re expecting two or three hits from Mookie (Betts) and J.D. (Martinez) every night.”

Both Betts and Martinez have been on offensive tears for the Sox this season. Martinez leads MLB with 29 home runs while Betts is sporting a league-best .359 batting average, and Big Papi had a lot of positive things to say about the latter.

“This guy, even when he’s doing well … he wants to do better. That’s the kid that I saw coming up with us,” Ortiz said. “Mookie goes two days without getting things done the way he likes it and he starts going crazy. Sometimes, people believe that you only learn from the veterans. No. You learn from guys like him. Me watching him acting like that, me being the veteran, I was like, ‘Man, I like that.'”

Strong praise from a Red Sox legend.

If Betts’ second half of the season is anything like his first, we’re sure Ortiz will continue to be highly impressed.