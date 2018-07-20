David Price Begins Important Stretch As Second Half Gets Underway

Now the real test begins.

The Boston Red Sox exit the Major League Baseball All-Star break with the best record in the game at 68-30. But if the Red Sox are to achieve their ultimate goal this season, they will need David Price to be the ace that he is capable of being.

The left-hander had an average first half, posting a 10-6 record with a 4.42 ERA. But Boston will need him to be their No. 2 starter behind Chris Sale down the stretch and into the playoffs, and Price will begin his crucial second half Friday night against the Detroit Tigers.

