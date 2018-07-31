David Price Lauds New Red Sox Ian Kinsler, Compares Him To Dustin Pedroia

Photo via Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports Images

Expect David Price to welcome Ian Kinsler with open arms.

The Boston Red Sox acquired Kinsler in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels moments after Monday night’s extra-innings win over the Philadelphia Phillies. And Price, who pitched eight strong innings in the victory, is well aware of what the second baseman can bring to Boston, having played with Kinsler on the Detroit Tigers in 2014 and 2015.

After Monday’s victory at Fenway Park, Price offered praise for the newest member of the Red Sox.

David Price on Ian Kinsler: “He’s the closest teammate I’ve ever had to Dustin Pedroia. He brings that intensity, that fire, every single day. He’s a gamer. He’ll make any team better and I’m definitely happy we got him.” — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 31, 2018

There are certainly worse players to be compared to than Dustin Pedroia.

Kinsler, a four-time All-Star, is 36 years old and well past his prime. Still, he’s an experienced infielder with plenty of pop left in his bat, something Boston clearly coveted ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline.