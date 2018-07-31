David Price Lauds New Red Sox Ian Kinsler, Compares Him To Dustin Pedroia

Expect David Price to welcome Ian Kinsler with open arms.
The Boston Red Sox acquired Kinsler in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels moments after Monday night’s extra-innings win over the Philadelphia Phillies. And Price, who pitched eight strong innings in the victory, is well aware of what the second baseman can bring to Boston, having played with Kinsler on the Detroit Tigers in 2014 and 2015.
After Monday’s victory at Fenway Park, Price offered praise for the newest member of the Red Sox.
There are certainly worse players to be compared to than Dustin Pedroia.
Kinsler, a four-time All-Star, is 36 years old and well past his prime. Still, he’s an experienced infielder with plenty of pop left in his bat, something Boston clearly coveted ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline.
