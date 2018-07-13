David Price Praises Red Sox’s Bats For Fourth-Inning Rally Vs. Blue Jays

Mookie Betts got the glory Thursday night at Fenway Park, but he couldn’t have done it without his Boston Red Sox teammates.

Betts provided one of the most thrilling highlights of the season in the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, capping off a 13-pitch at-bat with a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning. Betts’ round-tripper proved to be the difference, as it lifted the Red Sox to a 6-4 victory and helped earn David Price his 10th win of the season.

After the game, Price made sure to give credit to his teammates who got on base before Betts, which allowed for the incredible moment to take place.

To hear from Price, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.