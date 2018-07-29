David Price Set To Take Mound In Red Sox’s Series Opener Vs. Phillies

David Price’s last outing was stopped short due to rain, but he’ll get a chance to go a little deeper Monday when the Boston Red Sox open up a two-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Sox southpaw has been strong lately, and he’ll be tasked with a good test against a Phillies team that has played well this season and is in contention to win the National League East.

Philadelphia will counter with Aaron Nola, who is 12-3 this season with a 2.42 ERA.

For more on Monday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images