David Price Won’t Let ‘One Bad Start’ Define Entire Season After Sunday’s Loss

David Price’s start against the Yankees on Sunday night didn’t go as planned.

The Red Sox starter was torched for eight earned runs on nine hits, including giving up a career-high five home runs through just 3 1/3 innings in Boston’s 11-1 loss to New York. Since signing with the Sox, Price is 0-5 against the Yankees with a 10.44 ERA.

After the game, the southpaw spoke with reporters, saying he won’t let one bad start define his entire season.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images