DeMar DeRozan Appears To Blast Raptors Amid Reports Of Trade To Spurs

This was supposed to be DeMar DeRozan’s moment. Instead, he’s being sent nearly 2,000 miles away. How would you feel?

Reports surfaced early Wednesday morning that the Toronto Raptors are trading DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a blockbuster deal for Kawhi Leonard. ESPN also reported DeRozan was made aware of the deal and wasn’t thrilled about it.

Those reports appeared to be confirmed Wednesday morning when the All-Star guard seemed to lash out at the Raptors via his Instagram story.

“Be told one thing & the outcome another,” DeRozan wrote. “Can’t trust em. Ain’t no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing…”

He then followed with, “Soon you’ll understand…” and “Don’t disturb…”

It doesn’t take much reading between the lines: DeRozan is pissed.

The 28-year-old had spent his entire nine-year career to date with Toronto, and with LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers, the future finally looked a little brighter. James’ Cleveland Cavaliers had eliminated the Raptors in three consecutive postseasons, but now DeRozan and his All-Star pal Kyle Lowry could make a legitimate run at an Eastern Conference crown.

That all changed overnight, though, as he joins a Spurs team that was bounced from the first round of the playoffs last season. Of course, there are far worse situations than San Antonio, which has been one of the most successful franchises in all of sports over the last two decades. But DeRozan’s bitterness is understandable considering he had virtually no say in his future.

If it makes him feel a little better, Leonard sounds just as disgruntled with the shakeup.

