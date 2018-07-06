DeMar DeRozan Emphatically Shuts Down Fan’s Pitch To Join Lakers

With LeBron James set to become a member of the Lakers, most players likely are viewing Los Angeles as an even more attractive destination.

DeMar DeRozan evidently isn’t most players.

In a brief yet funny interaction with a wishful-thinking fan, DeRozan responded “hell no” to a request for the star guard to join the Purple and Gold.

You can watch the failed recruiting pitch here.

It’s somewhat surprising that DeRozan’s response is so stern, as the four-time NBA All-Star is a Compton, Calif. native and USC product.

Then again, DeRozan is in a pretty good situation as is being the face of the Toronto Raptors, who now won’t have to deal with James as they try to win the Eastern Conference. And considering the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked the Raptors out of the playoffs the past three seasons, DeRozan must be thrilled that James is heading west.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports