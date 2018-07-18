DeMar DeRozan’s Ex-Teammate Rips Raptors Over Kawhi Leonard Trade

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images

DeMar DeRozan isn’t the only NBA player who’s angry with the Toronto Raptors.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams blasted the Raptors on Wednesday for their reported decision to trade DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a blockbuster deal for Kawhi Leonard. Williams, who played alongside DeRozan in 2014-15, used Twitter to brand the Raptors’ decision to trade his former teammate as a “snake” move.

Na. They ain’t snake my man like that. https://t.co/NL0b1EUg40 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 18, 2018

Willams also retweeted another Twitter user’s blunt assessment of the Leonard-DeRozan trade.

Raptors did Demarr wrong. — Taalib (@taaalib) July 18, 2018

Having spent the entirety of his nine-year career to date in Toronto, DeRozan apparently lashed out at the Raptors early Wednesday morning on Instagram for their disloyalty to him. Williams echoed those sentiments hours later.

Some NBA friendships never fade.