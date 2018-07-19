DeMarcus Cousins Has NSFW Response To Those Hating On Him Joining Warriors

Fresh off their third NBA title in four seasons, the Golden State Warriors somehow managed to get even better this offseason.

DeMarcus Cousins undoubtedly was the biggest stunner of free agency this summer, as the star big man opted for a one-year deal with the Warriors worth $5.3 million when many expected him to land a much richer contract.

Cousins, of course, caught some flack for joining the already-loaded Warriors. But if you thought the four-time All-Star would care about the negative responses to his decision, you are sorely mistaken.

“I knew how it would be perceived from some, Cousins said on Showtime’s “The Resurgence,” as transcribed by ForTheWin. “I don’t give a (expletive). I’m saying it now that I’ve seen the reaction that I didn’t give a (expletive). I knew what my ace was and we made the call.

“There’s some mother(expletives) out there that’s probably ripping their hair out right now, and I love it. It’s just another test for me to overcome. I’ve been through so much adversity, if I sat there and dwelled on those moments, where the (expletive) would I be right now? I don’t need anybody feeling sorry for me. I’m a fighter, I never give up, and I’m taking this challenge head on.”

In a vacuum, it’s hard to hate on Cousins’ decision. The 27-year-old was not going to field a max contract this summer coming off a torn Achilles injury. So, heading into a “prove it” season, he’d be hard-pressed to find a better team to join while he re-boosts his stock.

And if he wins a championship in the process, Boogie will get the last laugh.

