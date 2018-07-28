Dez Bryant Blasts Cowboys Players, Front Office In Wild Twitter Rant

It’s been relatively quiet on the Dez Bryant front since the Dallas Cowboys released the star receiver in April.
Things changed in a big way Friday night, however.
It all started when, in a since-deleted tweet, SiriusXM NFL Radio shared this except from an interview with Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones:
“Dak (Prescott) is working on his game & accuracy. He has to trust the system. I think that was tough last year with @DezBryant in his ear. I think he’ll have the year he had last year if not better!”
Worth noting: In the actual interview, Jones also said retired tight end Jason Witten was in Prescott’s ear, too.
Here’s how Bryant reacted to that first tweet:
And here’s what Bryant had to say about Jones and his father, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as well as Dallas linebacker Sean Lee and center Travis Frederick:
That’s just a snippet of the carnage on Bryant’s Twitter feed. Trust us: Scrolling through his recent tweets is worth your time.
As for Lee, who Bryant referred to as a “snake,” the Dallas linebacker claims he had nothing to do with his former teammate’s release.
“First thing, to say that I can get anybody off the team and have any influence on the roster is absurd,” Lee said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Second thing, I love Dez and I want the best for him. You know, to be honest, we did butt heads because I wanted Dez to be more accountable to this team and his teammates and, to be honest, a lot of the team felt that way.
“I think he needs to look at himself and hold himself accountable.”
Something tells us this feud is only getting started.
Bryant, of course, remains unsigned. The Cleveland Browns, however, reportedly are interested in the 29-year-old.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
