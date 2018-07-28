Dez Bryant Blasts Cowboys Players, Front Office In Wild Twitter Rant

It’s been relatively quiet on the Dez Bryant front since the Dallas Cowboys released the star receiver in April.

Things changed in a big way Friday night, however.

It all started when, in a since-deleted tweet, SiriusXM NFL Radio shared this except from an interview with Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones:

“Dak (Prescott) is working on his game & accuracy. He has to trust the system. I think that was tough last year with @DezBryant in his ear. I think he’ll have the year he had last year if not better!”

Worth noting: In the actual interview, Jones also said retired tight end Jason Witten was in Prescott’s ear, too.

Here’s how Bryant reacted to that first tweet:

Here we go with that scapegoat shit.. i charged everything to the game and went the other way.. y’all know what the real problem is .. don’t put it on me with that bullshit.. garbage ass play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks.. 🛑 😂 https://t.co/YhG4cAPx6O — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Trust me I never wanted it to be like this but hey like drake said..they tried to put a dent in my armor…you can only go so far https://t.co/gslutIvBFi — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

And here’s what Bryant had to say about Jones and his father, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as well as Dallas linebacker Sean Lee and center Travis Frederick:

He’s not clueless.. Jerry was the only one who was clueless.. shit was a planned to get me out ask Travis and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee https://t.co/7BK9cEkW90 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it

Damn!! https://t.co/KgNfu9f2uU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

That’s just a snippet of the carnage on Bryant’s Twitter feed. Trust us: Scrolling through his recent tweets is worth your time.

As for Lee, who Bryant referred to as a “snake,” the Dallas linebacker claims he had nothing to do with his former teammate’s release.

“First thing, to say that I can get anybody off the team and have any influence on the roster is absurd,” Lee said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Second thing, I love Dez and I want the best for him. You know, to be honest, we did butt heads because I wanted Dez to be more accountable to this team and his teammates and, to be honest, a lot of the team felt that way.

“I think he needs to look at himself and hold himself accountable.”

Something tells us this feud is only getting started.

Bryant, of course, remains unsigned. The Cleveland Browns, however, reportedly are interested in the 29-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images