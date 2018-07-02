Dick Vitale Tears Into Celtics’ Robert Williams For Missing Practice

It’s probably safe to say that Dick Vitale doesn’t believe Robert Williams III is “awesome, baby!”

The Boston Celtics drafted Williams No. 27 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, and the Texas A&M product responded by oversleeping and missing his introductory conference call. Then, on Sunday, the 20-year-old forward missed a flight and, consequently, his first summer league practice. Both screw-ups seemingly validate pre-daft concerns over Williams work ethic.

So, how does Vitale, the ever-opinionated ESPN college basketball analyst, feel about how Williams has begun his NBA career?

Take it away, Dickie V:

This dude better learn to REPECT the tradition of @Celtics / what a way for ROBERT WILLIAMS to start his ⁦@NBA⁩ career He is making a fool of himself ! READ! ⁦@GlobeChadFinn⁩ ⁦@GlobeBobRyan⁩ ESPN App https://t.co/BPSH2lRs1X — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 2, 2018

Obviously, it’s way too early to label Williams a bust, and his size and athleticism may yet prove to be dynamic additions to the Celtics’ frontcourt. However, he might be one more slip-up away from landing in serious hot water — if he’s not in some already.

For what it’s worth: Williams remains adamant that Boston fans shouldn’t worry about his work ethic.

Thumbnail photo via Morgan Engel/USA TODAY Sports Images