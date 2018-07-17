Did Bryce Harper Cheat To Win 2018 Home Run Derby? Cubs Fans Think So

Bryce Harper put on a show Monday night to win the 2018 Home Run Derby at his home park, Nationals Stadium.
The Washington Nationals star found himself in a bit of a pickle during the final round against Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber, needing to hit nine home runs in a minute to tie him. Harper did just that and then walked-off with a home run during his 30-second bonus round.
But was his win legitimate?
After Harper’s dramatic win, some Cubs fans pointed out that Harper’s father, Ron Harper, who was pitching to his son, didn’t exactly follow the rules during the final minutes when Harper made his push to tie Schwarber. Per the rules, the pitcher must wait for the ball to land before throwing his next pitch, and Ron let some pitches go early during his son’s barrage.
Major League Baseball wasn’t about to ruin the only star that would have made the Home Run Derby worthwhile, and Harper crushed nine homers in nine swings which is pretty absurd.
But did that stop Cubs fans from fuming? Not exactly.
