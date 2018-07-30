Did Conor McGregor Announce UFC Return On Instagram?

Conor McGregor has returned to some place from wherever he has been.

The mixed-martial-arts superstar declared Sunday night in a somewhat cryptic Instagram post he’s “back.” He shared a photo of himself with a T-shirt covering his face and included a simple caption.

“Click clack I’m back,” he wrote.

Many interpret McGregor’s post as an announcement of his return to the UFC circuit, some 20-plus months after his last fight in the promotion.

McGregor plead guilty last week to a disorderly conduction charge, which stemmed from his April attack on a bus in Brooklyn, N.Y. The plea deal allows McGregor to avoid a jail sentence or blemish on his criminal record and paves the way for him to fight in UFC in the near future.

He reportedly is considering fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov — who was on the bus McGregor attacked — before the end of 2018, and many fans are salivating over the potential superfight.

