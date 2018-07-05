Did Lonzo Ball’s Camp Leak Knee Injury News To Deter Trade From Lakers?

The drama in Hollywood already has begun.

The Los Angeles Lakers are undergoing a major roster overhaul this offseason after landing the NBA’s grand prize, LeBron James, in free agency. Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo is among their reported acquisitions, which could make for a crowded backcourt with Lonzo Ball already in the fold.

But Ball apparently doesn’t want to go anywhere. In a recent episode of “The Woj Pod,” ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski suggested the 20-year-old’s camp leaked news of his knee injury last week to prevent L.A. from trading him.

“I think there was a belief around the Lakers is that it was within his world that that got leaked out there to keep him from getting traded,” Wojnarowski said on the podcast.

“He doesn’t want to be traded from L.A. It wasn’t the Lakers who wanted information out on that knee injury. There were a lot of teams who were checking on possible deals with the Lakers. They wanted to know. There were a lot of questions about that knee.”

Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania reported Friday that Ball suffered a torn meniscus that would keep him out until training camp. Such an injury obviously would make teams think twice about acquiring Ball via trade, and according to Wojnarowski, there were several teams interested in his services. (Ball’s name has been floated in potential trades to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard.)

It makes sense why Ball wants to remain in L.A.: He’s from the area and got taken No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by his hometown team. His entire family is based there, most notably his father, LaVar Ball, who has said repeatedly he wants his son to be a star and franchise player for the Lakers.

But the second-year guard will have to share the spotlight if he stays put, as Rondo reportedly expects to compete with Ball for the starting point guard job.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images