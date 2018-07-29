Dirk Nowitzki Cracks Self-Deprecating Joke After Getting Drug Tested

Dirk Nowitzki still is hanging around the NBA, but it’s safe to say Father Time has caught up to the Dallas Mavericks legend.

Nowitzki is coming off a 2017-18 campaign that saw him average 12 points per game, the lowest season average he’s posted since he was a rookie 20 years ago. The 40-year-old, of course, no longer is a superstar in the league, which made him all the more dumbfounded when he took an offseason drug test Saturday.

Just had off season drug testing. Told the guy: Did you see me move last year?? If I was on something I need to change the product ASAP!!! — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 28, 2018

It’s nice to see Nowitzki is keeping things light in the twilight years of his career.

That said, it’s doubtful anyone will dwell on the veteran forward’s past few mediocre seasons when he decides to hang up his sneakers. Instead, he’ll be remembered as one of the best players of all time, which likely will be recognized via first-ballot Hall of Fame entry.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports