Do Red Sox Have Enough To Acquire Zach Britton From Orioles?

After the Baltimore Orioles traded Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, teams have turned their attention to Zach Britton.

There have been several teams connected to the closer, including the Red Sox. But does Boston have enough to offer Baltimore in a trade for the 30-year-old before the July 31 Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline?

The Boston Globe’s Alex Spier joined NESN’s Tom Caron, Dennis Eckersley and Steve Lyons to talk about Britton’s season thus far, as well as the prospects the Red Sox have that the O’s potentially could be interested in.

To hear what they had to say, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images