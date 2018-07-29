Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Joked’ Ivanka ‘Could Have’ Married Tom Brady

United States President Donald Trump is making NFL news again … but not for the reasons you’re probably used to.

The New York Times on Saturday published a piece detailing the polarizing relationship between POTUS and the White House’s premier power couple: First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Early in the piece, Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Katie Rogers referenced a “joke” the president reportedly cracked about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Check out this excerpt:

“Several times Mr. Trump joked that he ‘could have had Tom Brady’ as a son-in-law. ‘Instead,’ the president said, according to five people who heard him, ‘I got Jared Kushner.’ ”

Wait … what?

Of course, it’s entirely possible Trump really was just joking and saying things for the sake of saying them, if he said those things at all. However, recent historical context suggests the president actually was being serious — in his way.

In her 2017 book “Raising Trump,” the president’s first wife, Ivana Trump, revealed POTUS once tried to set up their daughter with Brady.

“He said, ‘You have to meet him!’ But Ivanka wasn’t into it,” Ivana wrote, via the New York Post.

Although Ivana claims Ivanka wasn’t interested in Brady, former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci, during an interview with TMZ last year, hinted that Brady and Ivanka might have dated at one time.

So, what to make of all this?

Nothing, really — other than the potential humanizing of Kushner, who apparently isn’t impervious to the plight of pleasing in-laws.

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY Images