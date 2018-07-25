Drew Pomeranz Laments ‘Two Bad Pitches’ In Red Sox’s Loss To Orioles

Drew Pomeranz made his first major league start in almost two months Tuesday, but it didn’t go according to plan for the Boston Red Sox left-hander.

Pomeranz lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out four in Boston’s 7-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The lefty gave up two two-run home runs in his outing, both on hanging breaking balls.

After the game, Pomeranz discussed his outing, noting he felt good and his start came down to “two bad pitches.”

To hear from Pomeranz, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images