Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Do You Like That MLB Non-Waiver Trade Deadline Is July 31?

The Major League Baseball hot stove will be blistering over the next week with the July 31 non-waiver traded deadline a mere seven days away.

A few trades already have been made, with the Baltimore Orioles dealing Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers and reportedly preparing to send reliever Zach Britton to the New York Yankees.

But is July 31 a good spot for the trade deadline?

In the latest Dunkin Donuts’ poll question, we asked fans if they like that the non-waiver trade deadline is on July 31. To see how they answered, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports