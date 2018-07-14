Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Is Mookie Betts The Greatest Leadoff Hitter In Franchise History?

There’s no denying Mookie Betts is having a stellar season at the plate.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder crushed the go-ahead grand slam in Thursday’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park for his 23rd homer of the season, and led Friday’s game off with a triple.

He’s been notoriously good in the leadoff spot for Boston, from home runs to doubles, the 25-year-old can do it all. But is he the greatest leadoff hitter the Red Sox have ever seen?

That was this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, and the results were pretty one-sided. See how fans answered the question in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images