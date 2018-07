There aren’t any Major League Baseball stadiums like another.

Whether it be the distance of the wall, the number of seats or even the turf, every ballpark across the league has its own quirks.

In the latest Dunkin Donuts’ poll question, we asked fans if they believe all MLB stadiums should have one common theme: real grass. To see how viewers voted, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports