Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Should MLB Play Games During Hall Of Fame Ceremony?

Six baseball legends were honored Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y. as they were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

That same afternoon, the majority of Major League Baseball was playing in matinee contests.

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll, we asked viewers if MLB games should be played as the Hall of Fame induction ceremony is taking place. To see how the fans voted, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK