Dustin Pedroia Injury: Latest Update On Red Sox Second Baseman’s Rehab

It’s been a frustrating 2018 campaign for Dustin Pedroia, to say the least.

The veteran second baseman only has played in three games for the Boston Red Sox this season due to a lingering knee injury. Pedroia will continue to be sidelined for the foreseeable future as well, which manager Alex Cora noted during his pregame media availability Tuesday prior to Boston’s tilt with the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

Pedroia will head back to his home in Arizona to continue physical therapy at the place he rehabbed this winter. Cora still expects him back this year but not anytime soon. No timetable to return. Want him to focus on strengthening muscles supporting knee—glute, hamstring, core — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) July 10, 2018

Pedroia did not make his season debut until May 26 after undergoing knee surgery last October. The 34-year-old’s return was shortlived, though, as he was placed back on the disabled list June 2.

The Red Sox, obviously, have fared quite well in Pedroia’s absence to the tune of a Major League Baseball-best 63-29 record through 92 games. Boston’s second base play also has been more than adequate, as Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez have risen to the occasion. New addition Steve Pearce has played second base in the past as well.

Boston clearly is not rushing Pedroia, and if the four-time All-Star is able to return fully healthy in time for the playoff push, the Sox’s potent lineup could get even more dangerous.