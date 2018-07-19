Eagles’ Jason Kelce Takes Jab At Patriots While Praising Bill Belichick

The Philadelphia Eagles earned the ultimate bragging rights over the Patriots with their Super Bowl LII win, but that hasn’t stopped Philly from throwing shade at New England even after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Lane Johnson has spearheaded the Patriots jabbing, highlighted by his “fear-based organization” comment about the two-time defending AFC champions. Now, fellow offensive lineman Jason Kelce is getting in on the action.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Eagles center actually praised head coach Bill Belichick and his staff, but not without ribbing Patriots players.

“The last defense we had seen was Minnesota’s, and we were like, ‘These dudes have got some players.’ Then we see (the Patriots) and we’re like, ‘These dudes have got some . . . coaches,” Kelce said.

Kelce’s comment is a bit odd, as the Eagles had next to no trouble with the Vikings, while the Patriots battled them to the bitter end. Given how evenly matched the game was, Kelce might want to rethink his sentiment.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports