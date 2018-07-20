Eagles’ Nick Foles Beats Tom Brady Again, Tops NFL In Merchandise Sales

Tom Brady isn’t used to coming in second place. But a recently-unheralded backup has managed to top the five-time Super Bowl champion both on and off the field.

That’d be Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who led the entire NFL in official merchandise sales from March to May, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, who cited a quarterly sales ranking the NFL Players Association released Thursday.

Here’s a list of the 10 top-selling NFL athletes, with Brady taking the silver medal:

1. Nick Foles, QB, Eagles

2. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

3. Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

8. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants

10. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

That Foles tops the list (and Carson Wentz is third) shouldn’t be too surprising, considering the Eagles are the darlings of the NFL after beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII for their first championship in franchise history.

Then again, it’s pretty remarkable that a guy who started just three regular season games last season has the most popular jersey in the league. But that’s what happens when you throw for 373 yards and three touchdowns to win Super Bowl MVP honors.

Patriots fans will recognize another name on the QB-heavy list: Niners signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo, who backed up Brady in New England before being traded last October.

Brady still managed to lead one category, though: The 40-year-old QB sold the most youth and college jerseys (i.e. his No. 10 Michigan jersey) of any NFL player, per the report.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images