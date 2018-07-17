Earl Thomas: If Seahawks Don’t Want Me, ‘Let’s Make A Trade Happen’

Former NFL All-Pro safety Earl Thomas wants to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks if he’s not given a contract extension.

In an Instagram post Monday, the Seahawks defensive back shared a photo of him weightlifting, along with a caption that read, “Always been the underdog ain’t nothing new. Extend …..if you don’t want me let’s make a trade happen I understand it’s a bizz.”

Thomas will be an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming 2018 season. He’s 29 years old, and teams usually prefer not to give lengthy and expensive extensions to players nearing 30. Thomas has been pretty durable in his career, though. He didn’t miss a single game over his first six seasons, but he missed five in 2016 and two in 2017 due to injuries.

Thomas tallied 88 tackles with one forced fumble and two interceptions for the Seahawks last season.

He was a leading member of the “Legion of Boom” defensive backfield that led Seattle to two Super Bowls, including a championship in Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks released cornerback Richard Sherman after last season. He became the latest member to depart from the vaunted Seahawks defenses mentioned above, and it’s possible Thomas is the next to go, whether it’s via trade or as a free agent next year.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images