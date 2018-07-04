Eduardo Nunez Helps Start Offensive Explosion in Red Sox’s Win

Eduardo Nunez got the offense rolling for Boston on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox second baseman launched a three-run bomb to left field in the second inning of their 11-4 victory over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

After the game, he caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about the pride the team takes in being able to put up so many runs, as well as how impressed he’s been with the pitchers who have contributed offensively throughout the series.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images