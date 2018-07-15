Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Alex Cora Gives Update On Pitcher’s Ankle

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

The injury bug continues to be unkind to the Boston Red Sox.

After placing starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained ankle Sunday, Sox manager Alex Cora gave a less-than-promising update on the southpaw after the 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

“There’s some serious damage in the ankle,” Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “No surgery required. He’s gonna have a boot for two weeks and then we’ll reevaluate to see where he’s at.”

Cora specified that it was ligament damage Rodriguez suffered when he jumped over Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and landed on him during Saturday’s outing.

There is some good news, however, as the skipper said he won’t rule out a return to the mound for the lefty this season.

“We’re optimistic,” Cora said. “Obviously we gotta take it step-by-step, and that’s the first step, see where he’s at in two weeks.”

Rodriguez was in the midst of a solid season before sustaining the injury, posting an 11-3 record with a 3.44 ERA.