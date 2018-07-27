Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Pitcher’s Ankle

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Eduardo Rodriguez seems to be progressing in the right direction.

After suffering ligament damage in his ankle on July 14 in a first-base collision, the Boston Red Sox starter was confined to a walking boot for two weeks.

There was a lot of reason to worry, with Sox manager Alex Cora saying the damage was “serious” but surgery wouldn’t be required. The left-hander was seen leaving the Red Sox clubhouse after Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins without his walking boot, and Friday, there was a clearer picture of where Rodriguez is in his progress.

Eduardo Rodriguez is back to playing catch. Been a few days now. No plans for a bullpen yet. Needs clearance from a doctor. But could be soon, he said. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 27, 2018

Certainly good news.

Before Friday’s game against the Twins, MassLive’s Christopher Smith added to the update, noting Rodriguez will see a specialist.

“We’re not sure when he (the specialist) is coming,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, via Smith. “But he’ll be here before Monday. He still has to wear the walking boot around.”

He is, however, able to play catch without the boot.

“He can do that to keep his arm in shape. But overall he has to wear it and we’ll see where we’re at over the weekend,” Cora added. “But with that, it’s kind of like, ‘Well, that looks pretty good to see him walking around.’ It doesn’t mean he’ll be ready in two weeks or whatever. We have to make sure the specialist comes in and we take the next step.”

Before going down with the ankle injury, Rodriguez was having a stellar season, posting an 11-3 record with a 3.44 ERA through 19 starts.