Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Red Sox Pitcher Placed On DL With Ankle Sprain

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

Trips to the disabled list have been a common occurrence for the Boston Red Sox this season, and the unfortunate trend continued Sunday.

The Red Sox placed Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day DL with a right ankle sprain. In turn, Brian Johnson was activated from the disabled list and will make his fourth start of the season in Sunday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Rodriguez sustained the injury in the sixth inning of his outing against the Blue Jays on Saturday. In a race to first base, Rodriguez awkwardly landed on Loures Gurriel Jr., who opted to dive into the bag. The left-hander was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after X-rays came back negative.

The 25-year-old is in the midst of a stellar season, as he’s collected an 11-3 record with a 3.44 ERA through 19 starts.