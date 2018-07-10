Eduardo Rodriguez, J.D. Martinez Help Lift Red Sox To Seventh Straight Win

Eduardo Rodriguez and J.D. Martinez both played important roles in the Boston Red Sox’s win Monday night.

Rodriguez went 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and not allowing a run, while Martinez launched his 28th home run of the season late in the game to provide some insurance for the Sox in the 5-0 victory over the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

After the game, Rodriguez spoke about his outing, while Martinez noted Steve Pearce’s home run in the first set the tempo for the southpaw to have a solid outing.

