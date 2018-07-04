Eduardo Rodriguez’s Adjustments Pay Off In Strong Outing Vs. Nationals

Eduardo Rodriguez’s game is still a work in progress — and that’s a good thing.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander had struggled in his previous two outings entering Wednesday’s start against the Washington Nationals. So, he made an adjustment, mixing in a steady diet of changeups to keep Washington’s hitters off balance.

Rodriguez’s strategy clearly worked: The 25-year-old allowed just three hits over six scoreless innings to lead the Red Sox to a 3-0 win at Nationals Park.

Watch Sox manager Alex Cora break down Rodriguez’s new approach in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images