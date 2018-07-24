Enes Kanter Thinks Knicks Have High Chance Of Signing Kyrie Irving Next Summer

Nobody really knows what Kyrie Irving’s plans are next offseason.

The Boston Celtics star point guard, who likely will opt out of his contract, has been rumored to both want to team up with Jimmy Butler and also join the New York Knicks, though Irving himself has yet to confirm those assertions.

But it appears one Knicks player thinks there’s a “really, really high chance” of Irving calling Madison Square Garden home. During an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Enes Kanter expressed genuine belief that the Knicks will obtain Irving and Butler next offseason.

.@ColinCowherd: A lot of people are saying, Kyrie's interested [in joining the Knicks].@Enes_Kanter: Yes he is and not just him. Jimmy Butler and you know what, why not Kevin Durant? pic.twitter.com/9jFUuUlImV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 23, 2018

Of course, Kanter doesn’t really provide any hard evidence to suggest that will happen, rather he is speculating and clearly feeling confident — as evidenced by his little remark about Kevin Durant.

Still, New York as an organization is spinning its tires at this point, destined for yet another abysmal season. As such, landing a couple stars next summer certainly would put the Knicks back on the NBA map, so you can’t blame Kanter for dreaming big.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images