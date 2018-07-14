England Vs. Belgium Live: Score, Highlights From World Cup Third Place Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

The penultimate game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup takes place Saturday in Russia when England and Belgium square off in the third place game.

England lost to Croatia 2-1 in extra time in the semifinal, ending a surprising run to the last four by the Three Lions. Belgium fell to France 1-0 in the other semifinal. The Belgians are seeking their best finish at a World Cup. Their previous best was a fourth-place finish in 1986 when they lost to France in this round.

This is the second game between these teams at this tournament. They played in the final game of Group G, but both sides already had secured qualification to the knockout stage and rested many starters as a result.



FINAL, 2-0 Belgium

Belgium earns its second win over England at this World Cup and its best ever finish at a World Cup. England places fourth, which is a lot better than many predicted the Three Lions would finish.

82nd minute, 2-0 Belgium: GOAL! A clinical pass by Kevin De Bruyne sets up a goal for Eden Hazard, and that pretty much ends England’s hopes of winning.

Eden Hazard doubles Belgium's lead late in the game! pic.twitter.com/VwR3MePkz7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2018

80th minute, 1-0 Belgium: A fantastic Belgium counter attack nearly ends with another goal from Thomas Meunier, but his powerful volley is saved by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

70th minute, 1-0 Belgium: Eric Dier works a great give-and-go and chips the Belgian goalkeeper but the ball is cleared off the goal line by Toby Alderweireld. A remarkable play by the Belgium center back.

Alderweireld comes up big! Dier beats Courtois, but the center back clears it off the line to preserve Belgium's lead. pic.twitter.com/3x0WziMH9Z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2018

67th minute, 1-0 Belgium: England’s crosses into the box have been poor. Belgium’s back line has been able to clear the danger with ease.

55th minute, 1-0 Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne threads a perfect pass into the box and again Romelu Lukaku’s touch lets him down. He only had the England goalkeeper to beat.

Lukaku's touch lets him down again 🙃 pic.twitter.com/QLzG9ISPW6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2018

50th minute, 1-0 Belgium: England needs more from captain Harry Kane. He has attempted seven shots in the knockout rounds and only his penalty kick goal against Colombia hit the target.

46th minute, 1-0 Belgium: The second half is underway!

Halftime, 1-0 Belgium

39th minute, 1-0 Belgium: The first substitution of the game.

34th minute, 1-0 Belgium: Eden Hazard dances into the penalty box but his right-footed shot was blocked out of bounds for a corner. On the ensuing corner, Toby Alderweireld’s volley sailed just over the crossbar.

24th minute, 1-0 Belgium: England is starting to settle in, but shots by Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling sailed wide of the net.

22nd minute, 1-0 Belgium: The Belgians still are dominating possession. Romelu Lukaku nearly doubled his team’s lead but a poor touch inside the box ended the scoring bid.

Here’s another stat on Meunier’s goal.

1 – Thomas Meunier's goal (3:37) was the earliest goal ever scored by a Belgium player at the World Cup as well as being the earliest England have ever conceded in a World Cup match. Milestone pic.twitter.com/xxEp0kTAKk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 14, 2018

13th minute, 1-0 Belgium: Belgium is all over England right now. You can feel a second goal coming. Eden Hazard is controlling play in the final two thirds of the field.

5th minute, 1-0 Belgium: Goal! Belgium has struck first thanks to a goal by Thomas Meunier, who was suspended for the semifinal due to yellow cards. England’s Danny Rose didn’t defend that play well at all.

Belgium take the early lead! Chadli's cross finds Meunier in the box for a tap in to put the Red Devils up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/vyyeu06brC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2018

Here’s an interesting stat:

Thomas Meunier is the 10th different goal scorer for Belgium in the 2018 World Cup, tying the record held by 1982 France and 2006 Italy. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 14, 2018

1st minute, 0-0: We’re underway!

9:50 a.m.: The Golden Boot could effectively be decided in this game.

These two are leading the race for the adidas Golden Boot Award! #BELENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hokyEQaH3e — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018

9:30 a.m. ET: Here are the starting lineups for both teams.