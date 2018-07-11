Croatia Vs. England Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Semifinal Online

England and Croatia will battle for a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Wednesday’s semifinal in Russia.

The winner will play France in the final on Sunday. France defeated Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday in the other semifinal.

The Three Lions didn’t enter the World Cup with high expectations, but they finished second in Group H and are playing their best soccer of the tournament going into the semifinal. Croatia was a 30-1 longshot to win the tournament and impressed in the group stage. But after two ugly, penalty-shootout wins in the knockout stage, oddsmakers aren’t too high on Croatia’s chances of eliminating England.

Here’s how to watch England vs. Croatia online.

When: Wednesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports Images