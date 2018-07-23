ESPN (Correctly) Ranks Celtics High On Initial 2018-19 NBA Power Rankings

The NBA season only ended a little more than a month ago, but it’s never too early to talk power rankings.

ESPN got the ball rolling Monday by sharing its initial rankings for the 2018-19 season, and they’re largely tough to argue with. Boston Celtics fans, in particular, will be pleased with where their team ranks.

Here’s the top 10:

And the best teams heading into the 2018-19 season are … https://t.co/kcCZ1vbRkf pic.twitter.com/jJMgt2l77z — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2018

Celtics ahead of the new-look Toronto Raptors? Take that, math-obsessed NBA insiders.

Despite Toronto’s addition of superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, the Celtics should be considered the favorites in the Eastern Conference, provided Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward eventually get back to 100 percent. The question, of course, is whether Boston is ready to compete with the Golden State Warriors.

We’ll find out in … a while.

