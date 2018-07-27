Even John Wall Has Jokes About His USA Basketball Photo-Turned-Meme

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images

John Wall can be as funny as the rest of the internet, even at his own expense.

The USA basketball team point guard told Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman on Thursday he also jokes about his unflattering head-shot that took the internet by storm hours earlier. The Washington Wizards shared, then soon deleted, Wall’s USA basketball photo but not before it became an instant meme, with large swathes of social media suggesting Las Vegas, where USA Basketball is holding its minicamp, got the best of the 27-year-old. Wall revealed to Weitzman he ribbed himself in a conversation with his mother.

Because I'm a very serious jorunalist I asked John Wall about the trending picture. He said he hasn't been on twitter today but saw the photo earlier. 'I sent it to my mom and said it looks like I just got to jail.' — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) July 26, 2018

Here’s a small sample of some of the other great reactions to Wall’s USA basketball picture.

Boy they said John Wall look like he smoke cigarettes backwards…. lmao im logging off — 🏀 (@KawhiOfTheTiger) July 26, 2018

John Wall looks like he woke up and brushed his teeth with Honey Jack — Clark Bent (@Qualmes) July 26, 2018

I'll have what John Wall is having. — Hersch From Valley Stream (@herschythecomic) July 26, 2018

Las Vegas. You get the gist, right?