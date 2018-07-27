NBA

Even John Wall Has Jokes About His USA Basketball Photo-Turned-Meme

by on Fri, Jul 27, 2018 at 10:23AM
875
Team USA guard John Wall

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images

John Wall can be as funny as the rest of the internet, even at his own expense.

The USA basketball team point guard told Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman on Thursday he also jokes about his unflattering head-shot that took the internet by storm hours earlier. The Washington Wizards shared, then soon deleted, Wall’s USA basketball photo but not before it became an instant meme, with large swathes of social media suggesting Las Vegas, where USA Basketball is holding its minicamp, got the best of the 27-year-old. Wall revealed to Weitzman he ribbed himself in a conversation with his mother.

Here’s a small sample of some of the other great reactions to Wall’s USA basketball picture.

Las Vegas. You get the gist, right?

