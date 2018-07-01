Ex-Bruins Forward Tim Schaller Signs Two-Year Deal With Canucks

A mainstay on the Boston Bruins’ fourth line last season is headed west.

Tim Schaller agreed to a two-year deal worth $1.9 million annually with the Canucks when free agency opened Sunday afternoon, Vancouver general manager Jim Benning confirmed.

Schaller was part of one of the Bruins’ best fourth line since the days of the Merlot Line, skating alongside Noel Acciari and Sean Kuraly. The 27-year-old New Hampshire native slashed 12-10-22 last season with 42 penalty minutes.

The left-shot forward came to the Bruins from the Buffalo Sabres organization prior to the 2016-17 season, cementing a regular spot under eventual B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy, with Schaller seeing the ice in all 82 regular season games in 2017-18.

Even with Schaller’s departure, the Bruins added some potential help on the fourth line by reportedly signing bottom six forward Chris Wagner.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images