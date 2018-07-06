Ex-Celtics Coach Walter McCarty Seemingly Questions Marcus Smart Report

Marcus Smart reportedly is ticked off the Boston Celtics haven’t approached him about a new contract.

Walter McCarty apparently isn’t buying it, however.

Smart is a restricted free agent, and while the fiery guard reportedly isn’t afraid to leave Boston for more money, he also has remained adamant he wants to stay with the Celtics. Consequently, reports of Smart’s “disgust” with Boston’s front office came as a surprise to many.

But McCarty, who now serves as head coach at the University of Evansville after spending the last six seasons as a Celtics assistant, apparently finds the report humorous.

Sources??? 😂 sources are funny people sometimes — Walter McCarty (@waltermccarty) July 6, 2018

So, who to believe?

Tough to say, but McCarty obviously has deep Celtics ties, so his reaction probably shouldn’t be dismissed.

The Celtics would be well-served to bring back Smart, as one easily can make the case he’s the heartbeat of the team. But if another franchise offers Smart a contract that Boston views as unreasonable, then the Oklahoma State product could be taking his talents elsewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images