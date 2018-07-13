Ex-Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo Takes Bizarre Shot At Nate Solder

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports

Ben McAdoo has some thoughts about his former team.

In a recent interview with the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz, the former Giants head coach talked about his expectations for New York moving forward, the state of the NFC East and the G-Men’s latest personnel moves.

And in the case of arguably the Giants’ most noteworthy free-agent signing, McAdoo has mixed feelings.

While Nate Solder — who signed a four-year, $62 million deal with New York in March — undoubtedly will fill a major void in the team’s offensive line, McAdoo clearly isn’t very crazy about the former New England Patriots left tackle.

“Getting a left tackle in there will help them in a lot of ways,” McAdoo told Schwartz. “I don’t think he’s (Solder) a very good player, but I think it will help them in a lot of ways where they needed help in that room in the past and they haven’t had anyone to do that.

“It was good they could get rid of (defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul’s) salary. I guess you kind of just flipped JPP for Solder, and I think that’s a good move, really.”

Uh … ok?

Solder might not be bound for Canton, Ohio, but he’s an above-average tackle with championship pedigree. We have a feeling Tom Brady would disagree with McAdoo’s sentiments, as Solder did a fine job protecting the Patriots quarterback over the course of his seven years in New England, especially in big games.

Despite McAdoo’s remarks, the Giants should be excited about their new-look offensive line heading into the 2018 season.