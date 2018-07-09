Ex-Patriot Brandon Browner Arrested On Reported Kidnapping, Burglary Charges

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brandon Browner continues to find trouble since the end of his NFL playing career.

The former NFL cornerback was arrested Sunday afternoon near Asuza, Calif., on multiple charges, including kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment and violation of a restraining order, according to the La Verne (Calif.) Police Department.

According to La Verne police, Browner broke into a home through a locked window Sunday morning, forced the victim back inside the home as she attempted to flee, then physically harmed the victim while making threats to kill her in the home.

Browner and the victim had a previous relationship together, police said in a statement released Sunday night.

Browner fled the home prior to police arriving and also took a Rolex watch valued at roughly $20,000, according to police. He was taken into custody and booked at La Verne Police Department later in the afternoon and now faces multiple felony charges.

The 33-year-old Los Angeles native was arrested on domestic battery and child endangerment charges in May and was arrested twice more in 2017, once for cocaine possession and once for making criminal threats.

Browner played five full NFL seasons — three with the Seattle Seahawks, one with the New England Patriots and one with the New Orleans Saints — and won a Super Bowl title each with Seattle in 2013 and New England in 2014.