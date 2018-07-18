Ex-Patriot Bryan Stork’s Sweatiness Forced Request From Tom Brady

It’s only natural to sweat when playing football, but one former New England Patriot apparently took perspiration to a whole new level.

During an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich identified ex-New England center Bryan Stork as “the most disgusting” teammate he’s ever played with. In fact, Stork’s filthiness prompted a demand from Tom Brady.

“Probably … you know how sweaty Stork was? So, Stork is like furry and just hairy and like always has a huge dip in,” Ninkovich said, as transcribed by CBS Sports’ Michael Hurley. “And he would sit at his locker, I think I have a picture on my phone, and he’d have his feet up and he’d have just his pool shorts on, and he’d just look like he needed a good scrubbing. And Tom would make him stuff a towel in the back of his pants, because I guess he would sweat so much that it would get on Tom’s hands, and the ball would slip out of his hand.”

Given the excessive attention the Patriots receive, Ninkovich’s anecdote likely will ignite “Towelgate” around the football world.

