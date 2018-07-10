Ex-Patriots WR Accused Of Weird Incident Involving Ex-NFL Player’s Car

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Two former NFL players are caught up in quite a beef. Or so it seems.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department told First Coast News that an arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL wide receiver Jabar Gaffney, who’s wanted for criminal mischief stemming from an incident in which he allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to ex-NFL cornerback Lito Sheppard.

Gaffney’s attorney told police his client would turn himself in last week, but the former wideout hadn’t done so as of Tuesday morning, per First Coast News.

According to First Coast News, officers responded to a call from Sheppard on June 17. Sheppard said he was eating inside a restaurant in Jacksonville Beach when his vehicle was vandalized but that he didn’t realize until he was driving home, after which the vehicle was towed and he called the restaurant.

Sheppard named Gaffney and his longtime girlfriend as suspects after viewing the restaurant’s surveillance footage, according to the police report obtained by First Coast News.

“Gaffney retrieved some type of tool and a container from the suspect’s vehicle, walked over to the passenger’s side of the victim’s vehicle near the gas tank, and pried it open,” the police report said. “Gaffney then poured an unknown substance from the container into the gas tank … The unknown female walked around the vehicle and stabbed all of the tires with a sharp object.”

Sheppard and Gaffney were teammates in high school and college before embarking on their respective NFL careers.

According to WJXT in Jacksonville, Sheppard said in a petition for injunction that Gaffney had been threatening him, harassing him and damaging his personal property amid an ongoing feud over false allegations claiming Sheppard had an affair with Gaffney’s wife.

Sheppard said his vehicle sustained about $14,000 in damages, per First Coast News.

Gaffney spent 11 seasons in the NFL from 2002 to 2012, making stops with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins.

Sheppard, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, spent 10 seasons in the NFL from 2002 to 2011. He played seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before ending his career with three separate one-year stints with the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders.